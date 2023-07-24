2 accused of brandishing gun during fight at Menlo Park nightclub

MENLO PARK – San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men early Sunday after they were ejected from a club but came back with a rifle and threatened a crowd outside.

Deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. to a report of a fight at Club San Luis in unincorporated Menlo Park.

Witnesses told officers two men were kicked out of the club but came back. Officers took descriptions and pulled over a vehicle in the area matching the description.

Officers found a BB gun rifle in the vehicle and arrested Liandro Moreno Jazo, 32, and Jorge Moreno Torres, 34, both from Redwood City.

Police booked both men into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threats, conspiracy, and brandishing a firearm. Both are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.