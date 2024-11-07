Watch CBS News
Missing at-risk teenager from SoCal possibly spotted in Mendocino County

By Tim Fang

CBS San Francisco

A teenager from Southern California who has been missing for more than a month was possibly spotted in Mendocino County recently, deputies said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that 17-year-old Serenity McKinnon may have been in the area as recently as Monday. McKinnon was reported missing in San Diego County in September and authorities believe she is at-risk.

Additional details about her disappearance were not immediately available. Deputies did not say where in the county she was possibly seen.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding an at-risk missing juvenile...

McKinnon is described as white, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 192 pounds. She has brown hair with pink tints and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086.

