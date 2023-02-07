Man dies in Mendocino County Jail after being taken into custody

UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.

The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital signs and clearing him to enter, the man was taken into the jail's "sobering cell" where he was monitored at least four times an hour.

Around 6 a.m., jail staff checked on the man, who was the sole occupant in the sobering cell. After not getting a response, deputies summoned in-house medical staff, who performed resuscitation measures while waiting for an ambulance.

When fire and ambulance staff arrived, they assisted jail staff with life saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m., deputies said.

The man was identified as resident of Ukiah. Authorities did not release his name.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office Investigation Bureau was called into investigate the man's cause of death.