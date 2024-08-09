Man sought in shooting at illegal cannabis grow in Mendocino County

California cracking down on illegal marijuana grows, but dispensaries continue to struggle

Authorities in Mendocino County are searching for a man suspected of attempted murder following a shooting at an illegal cannabis growing operation late Wednesday night.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies received calls of a shooting in the 26000 block of Redwood Creek Road, west of the town of Willits, shortly after 11 p.m. Due to the remoteness of the area, deputies located the victim a half hour later.

The victim had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. A deputy took the victim to an ambulance near Highway 20 and the victim was ultimately transported via air ambulance to a trauma center outside Mendocino County.

While the victim was transported, deputies received information about the suspect and the vehicle he was in. Soon after, a California Highway Patrol officer noticed an Acura matching the suspect vehicle description near Main Street and Sherwood Road in Willits.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield and led the officer on a brief chase.

Authorities said the chase ended on the 24800 block of Highway 101 north of Willits. The driver was last seen running into a wooded area.

An unserialized assault rifle and other evidence was found in the Acura, according to the sheriff's office.

Following an interview of the victim by deputies, the suspect was identified Miguel Rosas Camacho of Madera. The victim and suspect are both from the Madera area were and staying together at the property.

Miguel Rosas Camacho of Madera is suspected in a shooting at an illegal cannabis grow west of Willits in Mendocino County on August 8, 2024. Camacho may be driving a white Ford Mustang similar to the one pictured. Mendocino County Sheriff's Office

The victim is in stable condition, deputies said Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting scene was found to be a "large illegal cannabis operation" consisting of multiple large hoop houses and more than 1,000 plants. A second unserialized assault rifle was also found.

"We continue to suffer violence with the illegal marijuana trade in Mendocino County," Sheriff Matt Kendall said on the agency's Facebook page. "The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was extremely lucky to survive the assault."

The cannabis was eradicated while authorities processed the crime scene.

Deputies said Camacho is "deeply involved" in illegal cannabis and drug trafficking in and around the Round Valley area and other parts of Mendocino County.

Camacho is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies said he may be driving a white Ford Mustang coupe.

Anyone with additional information about the case or Camacho's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086 or the agency's tip line at 707-234-7463.