Helicopter used to rescue man injured in fall from cliff on Mendocino coast

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A man injured in a fall from a cliff Sunday morning on the Mendocino County coastline was rescued by officers in a helicopter with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies responded to an 11:30 a.m. report of a possible cliff rescue, including from the sheriff's office, the Redwood Coast Fire Protection District in Manchester in Mendocino County, and another helicopter from Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services.

In route to the scene, sheriff's officers learned that the incident had changed to one with a man with a likely broken leg who was at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove.

Image captured from video of a beach rescue in Mendocino County on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The helicopter used a 100-foot line to lower an officer to the scene, and a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to assist the patient, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The helicopter lifted all three from the beach to safety in a nearby parking lot. The REACH helicopter took the patient, who was not identified by authorities, to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.