Memorial Day holiday marks reopening of Seacliff State Beach in Aptos

APTOS – Memorial Day Weekend marks the the first time residents can use all-day amenities at Seacliff State Beach following extensive storm damage.

State park officials first closed off beach-level access to pedestrians only in January after extreme winter storms brought about extensive damage, including damage to the seawall, campground and the pier "beyond repair."

Five months later, all ramadas and picnic tables are available for use and all parking areas are reopened.

The beach will be open daily from 8 a.m. until one hour after sunset, and the beach's visitor center will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"After this year's devastating storms, we are so excited to welcome back families and friends as they enjoy barbeques, celebrations, gatherings and fun times at Seacliff State Beach," State Parks Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer said. "Seacliff is a special place not only for locals, but also for visitors who have been coming here for generations to enjoy cooler temperatures and make memories."

Park officials say that though progress has been made, some areas of the beach remain unsafe and are behind fencing. Residents are asked to not access closed areas. More information is available on the California State Parks website.