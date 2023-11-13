Member of San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board facing sexual assault charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A formerly incarcerated member of the San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board was arraigned Monday on multiple charges related to an alleged sexual and physical assault in late August, authorities said.

According to a release issued by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office 53-year-old San Francisco resident William Monroe Palmer was been charged in connection with an attack on a woman that allegedly occurred in his home on August 30 after offering her a ride to a nearby BART station.

SF Sheriff Department Oversight Board member William Palmer. SF.gov

The District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Palmer in connection with the assault. San Francisco Police took Mr. Palmer into custody without incident on November 9, 2023.

"I am grateful to the survivor of this attack for coming forward and sharing her story," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in the release. "My office takes these cases seriously and will fight for justice on her behalf in the courtroom."

Palmer was arraigned Monday and pled not guilty to counts of sodomy by force, assault with intent to commit a felony, sexual battery by restraint, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and false imprisonment. He also denied the allegation in the criminal complaint alleging that he personally caused great bodily injury to the victim.

According to the SF.gov website, Palmer was released from CSP-Solano in March of 2019after serving 31 years reportedly for a botched kidnapping and robbery when he was 17 years old. The California Supreme Court ruled that 23 years of his sentence was constitutional excessive punishment. In addition to advocating for social reforms, Palmer has been a member of the San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board and the Reentry Council's Sentencing Commission.

San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board President Julie D. Soo released the following statement.

"Members of the Sheriff's Department Oversight Board (SDOB) are not privy to details of Mr. Palmer's arrest or arrest of any person. This criminal matter is currently under investigation," the statement read. "Mr. Palmer is accorded all rights and due process under the law."

Palmer is currently being held without bail after the DA moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk. His next court date is November 28 for the preliminary hearing on the matter. If convicted of all charges and allegations are found to be true, he faces up to life in State Prison.

While charges have been filed, the case remains under an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.