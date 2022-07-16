Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no Friday winner
SACRAMENTO -- There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 8-20-26-53-64 and a Megaplier of 15.
Only one person matched five numbers but no one hit the $480 million jackpot.
The next prize up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing will be an estimated $530 million. That would make the cash option $304.7 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.