Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no Friday winner

SACRAMENTO -- There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 8-20-26-53-64 and a Megaplier of 15.

MEGA Millions Winning Numbers

Friday, July 15, 2022

8-20-26-53-64-Mega-15https://t.co/VZiFudhb7w — California Lottery (@calottery) July 16, 2022

Only one person matched five numbers but no one hit the $480 million jackpot.

The next prize up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing will be an estimated $530 million. That would make the cash option $304.7 million.