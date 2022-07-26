Mega Millions jackpot grows to $830 million

SACRAMENTO -- Lottery officials on Tuesday announced the Mega Millions grand prize had risen to $830 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's fourth largest jackpot.

The California Lottery Twitter account posted about the jackpot total Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the drawing at 8 p.m.

📢 This is NOT a drill. 📢 Tonight's #MegaMillions jackpot has surged to $830 Million! It's not too late to stop by your local retailer today and play for just $2. Download the official California Lottery app to find a retailer near you: https://t.co/AOiaa0qaZD. #PlayResponsibly pic.twitter.com/c3l0vjCWHl — California Lottery (@calottery) July 26, 2022

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Mega Millions game were:

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.