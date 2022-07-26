Mega Millions jackpot grows to $830 million
SACRAMENTO -- Lottery officials on Tuesday announced the Mega Millions grand prize had risen to $830 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's fourth largest jackpot.
The California Lottery Twitter account posted about the jackpot total Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the drawing at 8 p.m.
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Mega Millions game were:
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.
