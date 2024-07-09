Medical workers rally to stop closure of Regional Medical Center's Trauma Center

SAN JOSE — A large number of doctors, nurses, and medical workers rallied against the closure of Regional Medical Center's critical Trauma Center, set for Aug. 12.

Among the concerned voices was Ani Mahagan, one of the few patients who joined the medical personnel to emphasize the importance of keeping this trauma center open. Mahagan, who had a stroke a month ago, credited the proximity and swift response of the center for saving his life.

"All of our neighbors are very concerned that we are going to lose RMC, the trauma center," Mahagan expressed.

When Mahagan suffered his stroke, he was brought to the Regional Medical Center, located just 15 minutes from his home. He highlighted the crucial role of timing in such emergencies.

"When you have a stroke, time is of the essence. The faster you remove the blood clot blocks and restore the blood supply to the brain, the better it is," he said.

At the press conference, several doctors conveyed what they called an urgent message. One of them was Mahagan's doctor, Raj Gupta, a neurologist who has been working at the center since 2006.

"This community has given me everything in my life; this is my time to pay them back. Telling them what the dangers of this closure are. I'm taking a personal risk, but I think it's worth it," Dr. Gupta stated.

Dr. Gupta described the potential closure as catastrophic.

"We are already underserved. If you look, we have only 258 beds for about 6,000 lives," he explained.

County Supervisor Cindy Chavez joined the rally, underscoring the severe implications of the closure. She warned that it jeopardizes the heart attack program and stroke services that Santa Clara County residents depend on.

"People will die if this happens. The county's own report demonstrated how challenging it will be for people to get the services that they need at the time they need the most," Chavez stated.

Mahagan echoed these concerns, acknowledging the life-saving role of the center.

"I think the only reason I'm still alive is because of that speed and the expertise of the people at RMC," he said.