"Meat spill" shuts down northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland

CHP in Oakland issued a severe traffic alert early Friday evening after a "meat spill" -- reportedly chicken and beef parts that came off a truck -- have closed northbound lanes near 29th Ave.

The alert was issued at around 6:18 p.m. after the traffic hazard on northbound I-880 south of 29th Ave. closed multiple lanes. Initially CHP said two lanes were closed, but a short time later all but lane #4 were shut down as crews tried to clear the mess.

Photos shared on social media showed a reddish sludge across all of the northbound lanes of the freeway.

****Lanes 1 & 2 Blocked****



I-880 Northbound,

just south of 29th Ave



Meat spill across all lanes. Unknown ETO

Traffic backed up. Take alternate routes if possible.



(Updates will follow) pic.twitter.com/hfe3nAeulD — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) June 1, 2024

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.