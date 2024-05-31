"Meat spill" shuts down northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland
CHP in Oakland issued a severe traffic alert early Friday evening after a "meat spill" -- reportedly chicken and beef parts that came off a truck -- have closed northbound lanes near 29th Ave.
The alert was issued at around 6:18 p.m. after the traffic hazard on northbound I-880 south of 29th Ave. closed multiple lanes. Initially CHP said two lanes were closed, but a short time later all but lane #4 were shut down as crews tried to clear the mess.
Photos shared on social media showed a reddish sludge across all of the northbound lanes of the freeway.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.