McDaniel leads Michigan over Stanford 83-78 at Battle 4 Atlantis

Dug McDaniel had 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Michigan rallied to beat Stanford 83-78 at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday night.

McDaniel made 7 of 12 shots and 6 of 7 free throws for the Wolverines (4-2), adding eight assists. Terence Williams II hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 on 7-for-12 shooting. Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 11 points, while Nimari Burnett scored 10.

Jared Bynum hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 with six assists to pace the Cardinal (3-3). Michael Jones made four 3-pointers and scored 16 with three steals. Maxime Reynaud pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Angel scored 11.

Jones made two 3-pointers and a layup, scoring the first eight points of the second half to give Stanford a 52-45 lead. Michigan responded with a 13-0 run, capped with back-to-back dunks from Nkamhoua and Reed, to give the Wolverines a 58-52 lead with 15 minutes left to play.

Reynaud's layup for the Cardinal ended the run, but Nkamhoua scored six in an 8-0 spurt and Michigan led by 13 with 12:24 remaining. Stanford battled back to tie the game at 72 on Bynum's 3-pointer, but Nkamhoua answered with a basket, McDaniel hit two straight jumpers and the Wolverines maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Williams had 11 points in the first half to lead Michigan to a 45-44 advantage.

Michigan will play Texas Tech for fifth place on Friday. Stanford will play Northern Iowa for 7th place on Friday.

Michigan is 3-3 all time versus Stanford.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 11:37 AM PST

