McCullers goes 6 shutout innings, Astros blank A's

HOUSTON -- Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night.

McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It's his first shutout since August 31, 2021.

The 28-year-old McCullers (1-0) pitched for the first time in 305 days for Houston, last going for the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. McCullers went on to miss the 2021 ALCS and World Series for the Astros due to a right flexor tendon strain.

McCullers got plenty of offensive support from the start.

In the first inning, Bregman belted his 15th homer of the season, making it 2-0. It was Bregman's ninth home run and 33rd RBI since June 17.

The Astros tacked on two more runs in the sixth, stretching the lead to 6-0. The inning was highlighted by Mancini's RBI double as he finished 3 for 4. Since being acquired by Houston from Baltimore, Mancini is 8 for 27 with eight RBIs.

Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick each had an RBI triple. It was Tucker's team-leading 76th RBI of the season.

Oakland starter Zach Logue (3-6)gave up six runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings. The Athletics were limited to five hits and left six runners on base.

A WARM WELCOME

As McCullers made his way in from the bullpen prior to the start of the game, he was announced as the starter and welcomed by a roar from the crowd.

Then, after inducing an inning-ending double play to close out the sixth, McCullers let out a big scream as he walked off the field. He then looked up to the crowd and blew a kiss to 34,078 on hand.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Houston officially placed OF Michael Brantley on the 60-day injured list on Saturday after undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery … RHP Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for McCullers Jr. on the roster.

UP NEXT

A's: LHP Cole Irvin (6-9, 2.92 ERA) gets the ball for Oakland on Sunday. Irvin is 4-3 with a 1.88 ERA and holding opponents to a .178 average and a .490 OPS over his last seven starts dating to July 4.