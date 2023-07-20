Mayor Breed proposes new UC campus in downtown San Francisco to revitalize area

City leaders hoping to revitalize downtown San Francisco by bringing new UC campus to the area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Downtown San Francisco could get a new college campus as city leaders are looking to revitalize the area.

Some city leaders say a new campus would bring more jobs to downtown and customers to local businesses.

At Chez Maman in Hayes Valley, restaurant manager Roli Caamal said the area could use more foot traffic.

"We could use a lot more people coming down around this area. On slow days like this one right now, we could definitely use more people," said Caamal.

So when Mayor London Breed formally asked the University of California to consider opening a Downtown San Francisco campus, it was good news for Caamal.

Breed's proposal is part of a broader plan to revitalize the downtown area, which includes changes in zoning, encouragement for converting offices into housing, tax breaks, and improvements in public safety.

The plan's driving force is District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who believes that now is the opportune time to bring such a campus to the city.

"I think she did the right thing by asking the University of California, which is the second-largest employer in San Francisco, to look at downtown and bring some opportunities here to prime the pump and let's get some real estate going here," said Dorsey.

To make the proposal a reality, Dorsey's office is already working on the details, including addressing zoning restrictions, which can be complex in the downtown area. They want to ensure a smooth process if an educational institution decides to establish a mixed-use campus, featuring student housing, classrooms, lab space and services.

While the prospect of a downtown campus brings hope for economic revitalization, Caamal also emphasized the importance of addressing other pressing issues, particularly the homelessness situation.

"Definitely, the homeless situation is getting out of control. Every once in a while, we do have something weird happening around here, but I think that if they bring more classes everything should clear up," added Caamal.

Dorsey said, if the plan becomes a reality, public safety and security will continue to be their main priority.