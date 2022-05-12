San Jose police officer accused of masturbating inside a home while responding to a call

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A San Jose police officer has been arrested for allegedly masturbating inside a home where officers were responding to a call, one of the latest instances of misconduct among SJPD officers.

Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, faces a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said if convicted, he could face a year in jail and be placed on the sexual offender list for 10 years.

"The charged behavior is beyond disturbing," said Rosen in a prepared statement. "Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims."

San Jose Police Officer Matthew Dominguez Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Dominguez, a four-year veteran of the department, is currently on administrative leave from the police department. On Thursday, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata walked Dominguez out of the department's internal affairs office shortly after the DA's office filed the charge.

Mata's action to escort the officer out is a follow-up on a public declaration Mata made during a news conference last week to address instances of officer misconduct.

"When an officer is convicted of criminal conduct, I will personally walk them out the door," said Mata at the time.

The alleged incident happened on April 21. According to the DA's office, Dominguez and two other officers had responded to a home on a call that a mentally ill family member was being violent. Dominguez sent the other officers away to locate the subject and shortly after he touched himself in front of two female family members, the DA's office said.

Afterward, Dominguez allegedly exposed himself to the mother, and the victims then reported his behavior to two other male relatives nearby - one of whom witnessed part of the incident.

Police sources told KPIX 5 that when Dominguez was later questioned, he had no recollection of the incident.

The allegations are the latest against a member of the San Jose Police Department. Most recently, an officer was placed on leave for being drunk on the job while at the Baby Brandon kidnapping scene, and rookie officer De'Jon Packer, who died in March, was determined to have died because of fentanyl toxicity from substance abuse. A coroner's report showed he also had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

Also on Thursday, San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed another police officer was placed on leave months ago after allegedly giving a woman a methamphetamine pipe in exchange for information.

"This officer's conduct amounts to a severe violation of the ethical and professional standards of this department," said a prepared statement from Liccardo about the alleged meth pipe exchange. "Obviously, this is the latest in what has become a drumbeat of serious transgressions by young officers in SJPD. In my view, two things are equally true. First, we have a serious problem in SJPD that requires remedial action immediately. Second, these officers do not represent the very high moral and professional standards upheld by 99% of the hardworking SJPD officers protecting our community today."