Massive sinkhole caused by storm forces extended closure of Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- Officials with the Oakland Zoo on Sunday announced the facility will remain closed at least through January 17th due to damage from a collapsed culvert that created a huge sinkhole at the zoo's vehicle entrance.

According to the press release issued by the zoo, the large sinkhole opened up at the zoo's Golf Links Road vehicle entrance during this weekend's atmospheric river. The sinkhole is approximately 10 feet wide and approximately 10 feet deep and is impassable to vehicles.

The Oakland Zoo Twitter account posted photos and video of the damage.

Oakland Zoo is closed and will be unable to reopen until January 17th, or possibly later, due to a major sinkhole caused by a collapsed culvert located under the vehicle entrance to the Zoo at Golf Links Road... (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/9QiC5nJFYS — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) January 1, 2023

"The culvert, overburdened by the historic and unprecedented amount of rainfall throughout the region over the past few days, serves as a connect for Arroyo Viejo Creek and runs beneath the entry road to the Zoo," the statement said.

Engineers who inspected the damage Saturday said the sinkhole could get worse with the additional rain expected over the next several days. Officials are working with a local engineering company to make the necessary repairs, but it could take up to two weeks or longer for needed materials to arrive so the work can be completed.

Other areas of the zoo were also impacted by the storm Saturday, with rain water causing extensive soil erosion that overwhelmed drainage systems and caused multiple eucalyptus trees to fall. There was also flooding in several buildings and electrical problems caused by the storm.

There were no injuries to zoo staff or animals, While the zoo will remain closed, staff will stay onsite to take care of the animals, provide maintenance needs, and conduct clean-ups from damage caused by the rain.

Guests with reservations to visit the Oakland Zoo or attend the Glowfari illuminated lantern festival, will be emailed about getting refunds for their tickets. The zoo is also exploring the possibility of extending the popular Glowfari event into February. More information on reopening and progress in the repairs will be available on the Oakland Zoo website.