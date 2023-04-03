Masked, hammer-wielding thieves hit mall jewelry store in Concord

CONCORD -- Three men robbed a jewelry store at Sunvalley Mall in Concord on Friday night, making off with an unspecified amount of jewelry.

Concord police received a call at 7:06 p.m. from St. Andrew Jewelers saying three masked entered the store and used hammers to smash several jewelry cases and steal the contents.

St. Andrew Jewelers

Police said by the time they were on scene the men fled in a waiting vehicle.

There were no injuries reported and the value of the stolen items is still being determined.

Police said the three suspects were described as African-American males in dark clothing wearing ski masks, armed with hammers.

Police say anyone with information can contact the department's anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836