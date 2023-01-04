Maryland man arrested in San Jose sex trafficking sting operation

FREDERICK, Maryland -- Police arrested a man in Maryland for alleged sex trafficking offenses after a sting operation by the San Jose police, the department announced Wednesday.

Detectives with Santa Clara County's and San Jose Police Department's human trafficking task forces arrested Donnovan Dawkins of Lahham, Maryland on Dec. 30. Dawkins was arrested in Frederick, Maryland with the help of the city's police department and other local law enforcement agencies.

Donnovan Dawkins San Jose Police Department

The 29-year-old Dawkins was arrested after a months-long investigation stemming from Dawkins allegedly initiating online contact with who he believed to be a 16-year-old female. Police said after extensive conversations with an undercover officer, Dawkins solicited the officer for commercial sex trafficking. According to a press statement, Dawkins bought her a plane ticket from San Jose to Baltimore where he arranged to meet with her with the intention of sexually exploiting her.

Dawkins was jailed after a judge issued an arrest warrant. Police said a search warrant was also served at his home and additional evidence was recovered. The investigation was ongoing.