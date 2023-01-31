Smoke emitted from Martinez refinery; 'No immediate threat to public health'

MARTINEZ -- Fire crews responded to smoke from a refinery in Martinez Tuesday afternoon and officials were monitoring air samples in the area.

Just before 1 p.m., Contra Costa Health Services said in a tweet its personnel along with Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews responded to reports of a fire at Martinez Refining Company at 3485 Pacheco Blvd.

The Martinez Refining Company also posted a statement on social media saying its own firefighting crews responded to smoldering material in out-of-service equipment.

At approximately 12:00 pm today, the Martinez Refining Company Fire Department quickly responded to smoldering material... Posted by Martinez Refining Company on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The company said there were no injuries and its operations were unaffected, Notifications were made to local agencies.

Contra Costa Health said in a follow-up tweet it was monitoring air quality around the refinery and no immediate threat to public health threat was detected.

CCH is on the scene and monitoring air quality surrounding the Martinez Refining Co. At this time no immediate threat to public health has been detected. CCH will continue to monitor the air for the duration of the incident. pic.twitter.com/3J4Q57ynIQ — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) January 31, 2023

Con Fire said it was on the scene and standing by to offer any assistance to the refinery fire crews.

Con Fire is on scene and monitoring a fire incident at the Martinez Refining Company should assistance be required. We are currently coordinating with County Hazmat who is assessing the situation. We are not aware of any threat to the public at this time. #martinezrcic pic.twitter.com/AKvtHf2LEk — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 31, 2023

Smoke was still visible from the refinery as of 2:47 p.m., according to KPIX photojournalist Brian Yuen.

According to @CoCoHealth twitter, they are on scene and monitoring an event that occurred at the Martinez Refining Co. “At this time no immediate threat to public health has been detected.” Smoke is still visibly rising from the stack. 2:47 pm pic.twitter.com/3HDstseUP8 — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) January 31, 2023

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.