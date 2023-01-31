Smoke emitted from Martinez refinery; 'No immediate threat to public health'
MARTINEZ -- Fire crews responded to smoke from a refinery in Martinez Tuesday afternoon and officials were monitoring air samples in the area.
Just before 1 p.m., Contra Costa Health Services said in a tweet its personnel along with Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews responded to reports of a fire at Martinez Refining Company at 3485 Pacheco Blvd.
The Martinez Refining Company also posted a statement on social media saying its own firefighting crews responded to smoldering material in out-of-service equipment.
The company said there were no injuries and its operations were unaffected, Notifications were made to local agencies.
Contra Costa Health said in a follow-up tweet it was monitoring air quality around the refinery and no immediate threat to public health threat was detected.
Con Fire said it was on the scene and standing by to offer any assistance to the refinery fire crews.
Smoke was still visible from the refinery as of 2:47 p.m., according to KPIX photojournalist Brian Yuen.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
