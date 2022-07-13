Martinez man charged for multiple sexual assaults in the Pacheco area

MARTINEZ – The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office recently arrested a Martinez man suspected of multiple sexual assaults in the East Bay, the office said Tuesday.

Christopher David Owens, 39, is suspected of a rape that occurred in Walnut Creek in March of 2017, another rape in Concord in August of 2017, and an attempted rape in Pleasant Hill in October 2020.

Contra Costa sexual assault suspect Christopher David Owens. Contra Costa County Sheriff

Authorities served a search warrant at Owens' residence last Thursday, at which time he was arrested.

Detectives turned their case over to the district attorney's office on Monday. The Contra Costa DA has charged Owens with numerous felonies including three counts of rape, assault with attempt to commit rape, forced oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object, elder abuse and sexual battery.

Owens is being held in lieu of $8 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the the sheriff's office investigation division. Detective A. Kotchevar can be reached at (925) 313-2623 or by email at akotc@so.cccounty.us. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or by calling (866) 846-3592 and leaving an anonymous message.