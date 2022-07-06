Woman arrested after Martinez grass fire determined to be arson

MARTINEZ -- A grass fire in Martinez that came dangerously close to a gas station and petroleum tankers Tuesday was determined to have arson and police have arrested a suspect

The fire burned vegetation along the 3500 block of Pacheco Blvd. next to the Martinez Reservoir at around 3 p.m. The location borders a 7-Eleven gas station and a truck diesel filling station.

Con Fire is currently at a First Alarm Vegetation Fire on Pacheco in Martinez. The fire is currently contained, mop up will continue for another hour. pic.twitter.com/4WxKjtFlrH — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2022

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the one-alarm fire. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said its investigators and Martinez police identified Laura Lee Royer, 41, of Martinez as the suspect.

Pacheco Fire Update, Con Fire Investigators and Martinez PD have identified the person responsible for setting this fire. Laura Lee Royer, 41, of Martinez was taken into custody and charged with Penal Code 451(c) Arson to Vegetation. pic.twitter.com/RMaKii8lt5 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2022

Royer was arrested and charged with arson to vegetation. She was being held on $75,000 bail.