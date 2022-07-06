Woman arrested after Martinez grass fire determined to be arson
MARTINEZ -- A grass fire in Martinez that came dangerously close to a gas station and petroleum tankers Tuesday was determined to have arson and police have arrested a suspect
The fire burned vegetation along the 3500 block of Pacheco Blvd. next to the Martinez Reservoir at around 3 p.m. The location borders a 7-Eleven gas station and a truck diesel filling station.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the one-alarm fire. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said its investigators and Martinez police identified Laura Lee Royer, 41, of Martinez as the suspect.
Royer was arrested and charged with arson to vegetation. She was being held on $75,000 bail.
