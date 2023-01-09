Martinez declares local emergency as rain causes flooding, multiple road closures

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Martinez declared a local emergency Monday, as damage to the city piles up since the latest atmospheric river pulled in Sunday night.

City officials announced on its website Monday that "These storms have caused significant impacts to the community, which has included mudslides at seven locations, downed trees at six locations, flooding at four locations, along with multiple road closures.

"These storms have also caused significant impacts to creeks in Martinez, with major erosion at multiple locations and significant debris accumulation in others."

On top of the downed trees and mudslides, flooding closed Highland Road in southeastern Contra Costa County late Monday morning, between Carneal Road and Manning Road. Only local traffic was allowed by that afternoon.

County public works official say the best detour is Carneal Road to Manning Road in the eastbound direction. Then take Manning to Carneal in the westbound direction.

Near Martinez, the intersection of Arthur Road and Pacheco Boulevard is closed to all traffic due to flooding. Officials said to please avoid the area.

Morgan Territory Road is closed between addresses 5477 to 5649, due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area.

The city said, with more severe weather ahead, officials anticipate continued impacts to occur throughout the community further hampering the city's ability to respond with available.

"Therefore, the city manager, serving as the city's director of emergency services, has declared a local emergency to allow the city to receive additional resources to help address the impacts from these storms."

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3isF1Z0.