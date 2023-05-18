Brush fire burns along Highway 4 near Martinez

MARTINEZ -- A five-acre vegetation fire burned next to Highway 4 in Martinez Thursday and smoke billowed over the area

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the brush fire burned on a hill off westbound Highway 4 about a mile west of the Alhambra Road off-ramp.

The fire was first reported at 9:46 a.m. and quickly went to a second alarm. As of 11:19 a.m., firefighters were still mopping up hot spots, Con Fire said on Twiiter.

No structures were in danger and no freeway lanes were closed, a Con Fire spokesperson said.

