Abandoned tanker in Martinez with unknown substance triggers hazmat response

Contra Costa Fire hazardous materials crews in Martinez have determined the unknown substance in an abandoned tanker trailer that shut down Pacheco Blvd. Tuesday morning is not hazardous, according to fire officials.

Contra Costa Fire Chris Toler told CBS News Bay Area that three abandoned trailers were identified on the 3000 block of Pacheco Blvd. last week. While two of the tankers were removed by tow truck company on Friday, the third remaining tanker was set for removal Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the tow truck company that was going to move the tanker called the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and informed authorities they had identified some sort of unknown substance present in the tanker and could not remove it.

There were no identifiable markings or license plate that can help investigators determine the contents of the tanker, officials said. At 9:30 a.m., the sheriff called Contra Costa Fire, who responded with fire and hazmat crews to the scene scene.

Update: Contra Costa Fire HazMat crews gather up to form a plan to identify the product or substance in the abandoned trailer. pic.twitter.com/g6wviLe7yK — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 12, 2024

Contra Costa Fire hazmat crews are working on a plan to identify the substance contained in the abandoned tanker to determine if it can be moved safely or if the substance needs to be removed first.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the 3000 block of Pacheco Blvd. which is currently closed to all traffic between Howe Rd. and Morello Ave. Contra Costa Health units are also on scene.

At 1:22 p.m., Contra Costa Fire confirmed that hazmat crews were able to extract a sample of fluid from inside the container. Officials said preliminary tests indicate the fluid was not hazardous.

So far, there has been no estimated time to clear the scene or reopen the roadway.