Firefighters announce progress in flooding Marsh Fire; air quality advisory extended

PITTSBURG – Crews are continuing to flood a smoldering wetland in eastern Contra Costa County with millions of gallons of water, as they look to finally extinguish the long-smoldering Marsh Fire after nearly two months.

"Progress is continuing on the Marsh Fire. Approximately 20,000 gallons per minute are flowing on the site," the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted Monday morning.

The fire, which started burning on May 28 at a homeless encampment in Bay Point, is mostly burning peat. Fire officials said the material, formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter usually found in wetlands, is very difficult to extinguish.

Water is being pumped into the marsh from the Delta by the owner, while the Contra Costa Water District has diverted water from Mallard Slough, fire officials said.

Smoke from the fire has also been impacting eastern Contra Costa County communities for weeks.

Firefighters said on Friday that relief would be coming for nearby residents in about a week.

"What we're seeing is not necessarily large, active flames that are consuming vegetation. We're seeing this fire burning down in the earth and really off-gassing in the form of smoke. So we do get a tremendous amount of smoke production," Contra Costa Fire deputy chief Aaron McAlister told KPIX 5 on Friday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has again extended an air quality advisory for the communities of Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood through at least Tuesday. Officials said onshore winds during the daytime would disperse smoke, but air pollution levels may rise during the overnight and early morning hours.

Air quality readings can be found by visiting the Air District's website.