Marsh Creek escapee Jorge Garcia-Escamillia arrested in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL -- An inmate, who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility earlier this month, has been captured by Pleasant Hill officers during a early Thursday morning traffic stop.

Jorge Garcia-Escamillia escaped with Gerardo Ramirez-Vera from the minimum-security facility in Clayton on Sept. 4. The 33-year-old Ramirez-Vera was recaptured at a Vallejo hotel several days later, but Garcia-Escamillia remained at large.

Escaped inmates Jorge Garcia-Escamilla (left) and Gerardo Ramirez-Vera Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession, and had court dates still pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Pleasant Hill police posted in Facebook that officers working the graveyard shift Thursday found a Suburban going through a local hotel parking lot with no license plates around 1 a.m.

During the course of the traffic stop, the officers located six pounds of marijuana, multiple shaved keys and narcotics paraphernalia.

Garcia-Escamillia did not give officers his name so they ran his fingerprints and discovered his true identity.

Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and could receive a state prison sentence. The Marsh Creek Detention Facility houses sentenced inmates and those facing lower-level charges who would likely receive a sentence to be served locally rather than in a state prison.