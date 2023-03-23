Watch CBS News
Nurses at MarinHealth Medical Center reach deal, avert strike

GREENBRAE – Nurses with MarinHealth in the Marin County community of Greenbrae reached a tentative contract agreement subsequently avoiding a strike that would have started Tuesday, according to the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.

The registered nurses with MarinHealth Medical Center reached the agreement on Tuesday, averting a one-day strike.

Nurses had been in negotiations for about nine months with little movement on important issues. Nurses are expected to vote Monday on the tentative agreement.

Nurses will get a 16.5 percent wage increase over three years as well as other concessions if they approve the agreement. 

