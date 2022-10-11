Marine has emotional reunion with Afghan interpreter, wife he helped escape Kabul

By Lauren Toms

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week presents a unique opportunity to highlight some of the humanitarian work the Marine Corps does, but it's not every day a Marine gets to reunite with a person they helped.

"Honestly I'm kind of nervous it's been a long time," Major Dominic Chiaverotti told KPIX 5 ahead of the anticipated meeting.

He allowed KPIX to accompany him on a special reunion, one that marks the turning of a new chapter between him and his former Afghan interpreter Zia.

Zia had his back during the major's deployment in 2012, when they truly bonded as friends.

"Zia...honestly, he's a little goofy. He's really sweet. He has a really big heart and there wasn't any time where he wasn't down to help in any way he could," said Chiaverotti.

Zia became a U.S. citizen several years ago, but despite help from Chiaverotti, his wife remained in Afghanistan through the withdrawal of U.S. troops last year while pregnant with their son.

Chiaverotti pulled a voicemail left by Zia during the evacuations.

"Hey, what's up buddy? The internet connection is really weak in Afghanistan. I cannot hear you clearly," said Zia in the voicemail.

That message was left on August 20, 2021, while both Zia and Chiaverotti were desperate to find Zia's wife.

"I said wear something bright. This was the best they could do. I had this picture to find them," recalled Chiaverotti. "I spoke some Dari, so I said, 'Are you Zia's family?' I said, 'Come with me we're going to get you out of here.'"

Chiaverotti recounted the harrowing story while he waited for his ride to meet Zia, a story the Major said is one he hasn't talked about since the chaotic evacuations.

"They're a little emotional to be honest with you," he said of some messages sent by Zia. "I haven't looked at it in a awhile. I don't know if I'm worthy of these words, but he said, 'You're a hero. Thank you for your time. Be safe and God bless you.'"

That was the last time Chiaverotti saw Zia's wife.

Zia and his wife have since resettled in San Francisco, providing a new life for their now nine-month-old son.

"This is wild though this is a weird experience in a lot of ways seeing them here I haven't seen either of them anywhere than Afghanistan," said Chiaverotti.

You could feel the butterflies of anticipation as we drive to the restaurant chosen by Zia.

"If it's bad, it's on him at this point," Chiaverotti said jokingly. "I will be very surprised if he's already there."

Chiaverotti is quiet, anxious to see his friend and their family who shine a bright light on the efforts he made in Afghanistan.

"Let's see if he's in here or not. I don't see him," Chiaverotti said as he walked into the restaurant. "Oh yeah, there he is! What's up dude? How are you, man? Great to see you man! It's been a minute. How are you?"

Marine reunites with Afghan interpreter and family in San Francisco. CBS

He also greeted Zia's wife and their son. "Assalam alaikum," Chiaverott said in Dari.

You can feel the joy in their embrace, like childhood friends who are picking up where they left off.

"It's been a long time and to reunite after all his time and to reunite is really good really grateful," said Zia. "We'll never forget the help."

Chiaverott and Zia said now that they are all based in California, they plan on seeing each other regularly.