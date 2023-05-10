San Rafael security guard rescues victim during violent carjacking attempt

SAN RAFAEL -- A shopping center security guard was being called a hero Wednesday for his swift intervention during a violent carjacking attempt in a Marin County parking lot.

San Rafael police said Edward Ganny Carroll, a 41-year-old San Rafael resident, has been booked into the Marin County Jail on two felony charges.

Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the victim had just parked their car at the Montecito Shopping Center in San Rafael's eastern downtown.

While the victim was stepping out of their vehicle, Carroll quickly approached the victim, demanded the keys to the car, and then began to punch and strike the victim violently.

The victim attempted to push Carroll away during the assault, but Carroll continued his attack. Carroll kept demanding the keys to the vehicle and tried to get into the still-open car.

Fortunately, a security guard working at the Redwood Credit Union happened upon the incident and immediately took action by intervening between Carroll and the victim.

The security guard separated Carroll from the victim, and that's when Carroll tried to run away. During Carroll's attempted escape, he tripped and fell, allowing the security guard to catch up. Carroll then started to fight and struggle with the security guard, who eventually was able to stop Carroll and place him in handcuffs.

The first SRPD officers, who were in the area, immediately arrived and took Carroll into custody.

During the investigation, officers watched nearby surveillance video that showed the violent attack and attempted carjacking.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his head and face and received medical attention from the San Rafael Fire Department while at the scene.

There is no connection between the victim and Carroll and this was determined to be a random attack. The security guard was not injured during the incident.

Carroll, who has an extensive criminal history, was booked into the Marin County Jail for felony attempted carjacking and felony robbery and is being held in lieu of $150,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.