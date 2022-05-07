Update: 2 victims killed in Marin Headlands plane crash identified

MARIN COUNTY – Authorities in Marin County confirmed they have identified the two people killed when a small plane crashed in the Marin Headlands early Friday afternoon, but their names won't be released pending next of kin notification.

The Marin County Coroner's Office made the announcement late Friday when more details regarding the crash were announced besides the fact that the two victims had been positive identified

Marin Headlands plane crash CBS

Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. The release said the airplane's emergency beacon was activated at approximately 12:11 p.m.

Multiple First Responder agencies were dispatched to search for the aircraft in the area where the emergency beacon had been activated. At approximately 2 p.m., the downed aircraft was found on a steep hillside/ridge north of Conzelman Road, some distance away from the roadway or trails. Locating the aircraft was made more difficult by heavy fog and condensation, which limited visibility in the area.

Authorities said two people were found inside the wreckage and declared deceased at the scene. Their identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.

According to the Marin County Sheriff, a forensic postmortem examination with toxicology will be completed early next week. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of multiple investigations into the incident.

National Park Service officials had earlier said at around 2:15 p.m. an emergency beacon was activated in the park, which is located immediately north of the Golden Gate Bridge in part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

At 2:15 p.m. today, an emergency beacon for a small aircraft was activated in the Marin Headlands. A search determined the crash site to be on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails. The two individuals involved in the crash were found deceased. pic.twitter.com/idt9niYtmq — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) May 6, 2022

As of 3:30 p.m., there are no impacts to visitors or traffic in the Marin Headlands. The area around the crash site has been closed and is shrouded in fog.

A cause has not been determined. Park officials urged the public to avoid the area.

In addition to the park service, the Marin County Sheriff's office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.