Fisherman swept out to sea at Point Reyes identified as 73-year-old

MARIN COUNTY – A man who died after being swept into the water at Point Reyes National Seashore while fishing last week was identified Wednesday by the Marin County Coroner's Office as Richard Norio Sumi, a 73-year-old Hercules resident.

A witness reported seeing Sumi swept out from Point Reyes' South Beach by a rogue wave at about 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders from the National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol, Marin County Sheriff's Office, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, and Sonoma County Fire Department all assisted during the attempted rescue operation.

Sumi was found motionless about 40 minutes after entering the water. He was airlifted back to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

His death is being investigated by the National Park Service and Marin County Sheriff's Office.