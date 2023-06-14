Marin County Supervisors eliminate park entrance fees

MARIN COUNTY -- The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to eliminate entrance fees at parks across Marin County, including Paradise Beach Park, McNears Beach Park, Stafford Lake Park, Black Point Boat Launch and Miller Park, to improve access to parks among low-income residents and communities of color.

Staff estimated that the removal of fees will cause the county to incur an annual loss of nearly $400,000 in revenue.

Marin County Parks plans to expand reservable group sites and add 3% increases to other park fees, and any lost revenue will be covered by Measure A, a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2022 to fund park and open space projects