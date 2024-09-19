Horseback riders concerned over mountain bikers getting access to Mount Tam trails

The long-standing conflict over trails in the Mount Tamalpais Watershed between horseback riders and mountain bikers seems to be approaching a turning point.

Bikers in Marin County will soon have more access to trails once open only to hikers and equestrians. That's not sitting well with horse enthusiasts who claim it's a "dangerous" change.

For decades Linda Novy has cherished trail riding with her horse, Falco. Soon, the seven miles of trails in the Mount Tamalpais Watershed, which have traditionally been limited to equestrians and hikers, will also welcome mountain bikers.

"The proposed ten pilot trails are not ideal for sharing," said Novy.

Novy is president of the Marin Horse Council and she's disappointed by the Marin Municipal Water District's decision.

"The way the trails are currently built, they're narrow and have steep drop-offs. They work for equestrians and hikers," said Novy.

But mountain bikers, including Dan Freeman, believe opening trails can be safely done.

"It's about time. It's possible and I think necessary for people who want to use these spaces and the way we use them," said Freeman.

Novy is concerned about the speed of approaching bikers, including e-bikers who will also have access to some of the trails. She says trust has been lost in part, because of bikers accessing restricted trails in the past.

"It's not only having an incident that scares you. It's the fear," said Novy.

"The vast majority of people like anybody on any road want to be safe and courteous and make sure everybody else is safe. That's no different here," said Freeman.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, nearly nine million people across the country rode a bicycle off-road at least once in 2022, compared to 6.9 million 15 years ago.

The Marin County Bicycle Coalition has been trying to get the water district to open access to more trails as the number of participants in the hobby has spiked.

"The position of the local agency has been conservative in terms of access. That's been the default for decades now," said Freeman.

Besides safety concerns, Novy and conservationists cite environmental impacts as another reason to exclude bikes. They say species like newts and other wildlife could be negatively impacted by mountain bikes traveling at faster speeds.

"To add the downhill component of mountain bike riders including e-bike riders, mountain bike teams, and cycling camps, It just adds a very dangerous factor," said Novy.

District officials have been listening to opposing groups in public meetings and analyzing potential impacts for six years.

"Hopefully this is the sunlight in the window that allows things to open up," said Freeman.

"My concern is that hikers and horse riders will be displaced," said Novy.

The conflict between safety and access is central to the ongoing dispute, with both sides striving to find a peaceful balance in the mountains.

The district will study the impacts of opening the trails and could make changes after the two-year pilot program.

Maintenance and safety improvements will be made on the trails this month, with the program starting in October.

The trails that will be part of the pilot programs are Sunnyside, Pumpkin Ridge, Upper Fish Gulch, Madrone, and Concrete Pipe Road trails.

Top and mid-range trails include Mountain Top, Middle Peak Road, Airforce Throughway, Arturo, and Lakeview trails. Grassy Slope Road in the Pine Mountain area.