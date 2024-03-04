Marin health officials issue warning after fentanyl overdose deaths rise in last two weeks

MARIN COUNTY – Officials in Marin County have sent out a health advisory following what they say is a concerning uptick in overdose deaths by fentanyl in the last two weeks.

Over the last fourteen days, Marin experienced 5 suspected overdose deaths related to fentanyl, which is an approximately fourfold increase in the usual rate, according to county health officials.

Due to the cluster of overdose deaths, the county sent out an alert to local clinicians and those who serve people who use substances.

"Since February 14, preliminary toxicology suggests the victims ingested fentanyl in combination with methamphetamine," reads the public health advisory sent out Friday.

The county said there have been increases in these substances found in wastewater and there has been an increase of calls to 911 for non-fatal overdoses.

"Spikes in fentanyl-related deaths may be due to increased concentration and intentional use of fentanyl or increased contamination of fentanyl in other substances," said the county health department.

Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for people under 55 in Marin County.

Providers who work with people who use drugs are asked to share the following with them:

· Keep Narcan handy and remember that you might need to use multiple doses. You can get Narcan free at odfreemarin.org/narcan/.

· Test drugs before using. Fentanyl strips are available at the Ritter Center in San Rafael.

· "Start low and go slow," meaning start with a low dose.

· Do not use drugs alone. If no one will be close by while you are using, call Never Use Alone at (800) 484-3731.

· For treatment options, call the Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Access Line 24/7 at (888) 818-1115.