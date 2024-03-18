Man arrested in crime spree involving retail robbery, vehicle thefts in Marin County following I-580 chase to East Bay

Authorities in Marin County arrested a Fremont man in connection with an alleged crime spree on St. Patrick's Day that involved retail robbery, multiple police pursuits and vehicle thefts.

According to the Central Marin Police Authority, officers were called to the Macy's in Corte Madera on reports of a strong-armed robbery involving three suspects around 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Police said one of the suspects punched a loss prevention employee in the face and threatened that he had a gun.

The man suspected of attacking the employee fled the scene in a vehicle. Two other suspects were detained by store staff and were arrested by responding officers.

As police responded to the store, an officer spotted the suspect's vehicle on Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Larkspur and attempted to pull over the suspect. Police said the suspect led the officer on a pursuit, but the chase was terminated due to public safety concerns.

After the chase was terminated, police were called to the area of Forbes Avenue in San Anselmo after residents reported a man that matched the suspect's description asking for a change of clothes and an Uber ride.

A Marin County Sheriff's deputy arrived at the area on foot and found the suspect. Police said the suspect led the deputy on a foot pursuit but was able to evade capture.

Officers set up a perimeter and a helicopter from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was brought into help search for the suspect.

A short time later, police were called to a home on Island Drive in San Anselmo after a resident reported a break-in and that their car was stolen while they were away. Soon after, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the community of Fairfax.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspect led them on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the deputy was involved in a collision.

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter tracked the suspect as he drove into downtown San Rafael and abandoned the vehicle.

Police said the suspect carjacked a passing motorist, then led authorities on a pursuit on Interstate 580 into the East Bay. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Richard Contreras of Fremont, was arrested after abandoning the vehicle in San Pablo.

Police said Contreras has been booked into the Marin County Jail. He is accused of multiple offenses including robbery, residential burglary, vehicle theft, carjacking, resisting arrest, evading an officer and evading an officer with disregard for safety.

The other two suspects, identified as 30-year-old Dorothy McGriff of San Rafael and 34-year-old Alair Woodcock of Alameda, are accused of commercial burglary and conspiracy. McGriff is also accused of narcotics possession and an outstanding warrant out of Santa Clara County, police said.

Authorities did not say when the suspects would appear in court.