Marin County activates emergency shelter in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL -- Marin County activated its severe weather emergency shelter starting Wednesday for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of more heavy rain hitting the Bay Area this week.

The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael. It will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain is forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, along with a high wind warning through Thursday morning. A flood watch is active through Thursday afternoon.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

The shelter is being jointly operated by the county's Health and Human Services Department and Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco, according to Tyler.

The emergency shelter is activated when forecasted rainfall is expected to coincide with other hazardous conditions.

The nearest public transportation to the campus, according to Google Maps, is the bus stop at Bellam Boulevard and Lisbon Street, which is served by Marin Transit's 580 and 23 routes. It is also near the stop at Kerner Boulevard and Larkspur Street served by Marin's 23, 29, 35, 36 and 645 routes.