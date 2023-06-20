Marin County abuzz as President Biden makes historic visit

LARKSPUR - Crowds were abuzz with excitement in Marin County as they prepared to greet President Biden upon his arrival in the North Bay.

The anticipation is palpable as Margaret Muldoon, a longtime resident of Marin County, awaited President Joe Biden's arrival at Mackey Field Landing. Alongside a sizable crowd of other residents, she gathered outside the College of Marin, eager to catch a glimpse of the commander-in-chief.

"It's gonna be cool... it's gonna be right over there at the brain institute," said Muldoon.

For her, this moment holds particular significance.

"It's pretty exciting because my father was a detective back in Cincinnati, and I remember when he guarded Nixon. I thought it was no big deal, but this is a big deal for Marin County, and I'm glad he's doing it," Margaret said.

President Biden's visit to Marin County includes a reception hosted by eight figures from the tech, climate, and private equity sectors. Entrepreneurs and investors such as Dan Kalafatas, Hadley Mullin, Steve Silberstein, and Mark Robinson will be in attendance. Governor Gavin Newsom was also expected to join the gathering.

Given the high-profile nature of the visit, security measures in Marin County have been extensive. Muldoon recounted witnessing helicopters flying over her house in the previous week, initially wondering about their purpose.

Although President Biden is attending a private reception, Margaret said she would be proud to share some local recommendations for his next visit.

"The best restaurants are around here... you have to go down to the guest house, you have to go to the rustic, and just go up to the market here and go around there... you can't get any better than Marin County."

