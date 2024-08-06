March inmate death at Redwood City jail determined to be suicide

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office determined that an inmate who passed away at Maguire Correctional Facility in March died by suicide.

Findings by the Coroner's Office and county's District Attorney's Office confirmed the manner of death of 46-year-old inmate Hunter Bergner.

The Sheriff's Office said that on March 15, around 3:15 p.m., correctional officers found Bergner unresponsive in his cell following a routine check conducted at the General Population pod where he was housed.

"Correctional Officers immediately began administering CPR and lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived a short time later. Despite their efforts, Bergner died at the facility," the Sheriff's Office said.

Maguire Correctional Facility is in Redwood City.

"Suicide has a profound impact on us all and we extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Bergner's loved ones during this time," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement Monday. "While it is difficult for us to share these deeply personal findings, it is because of our commitment to transparency that we share them with the community. Our commitment to the well-being and safety of those in our custody continues to be one of our highest priorities."

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

The Veterans Crisis Line

Dial 988, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.

Crisis Text Line

Text SAVE to 741741

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To text with a trained helper, text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.