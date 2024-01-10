Man's vehicle broken into, stolen at gunpoint in Redwood City

Redwood City police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a resident's vehicle at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Redwood City officers responded to a report of a work truck stolen from the 3700 block of Rolison Road at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man had heard his white Ford F250 truck being broken into. When he came outside to confront the perpetrators, one of the two suspects he saw pointed a gun at him and ordered him to "stop."

The suspects entered the victim's vehicle and fled the scene with it. Police said the victim saw another vehicle near the scene and appeared to wait for the suspects, before turning to follow the stolen vehicle during their escape.

Police said the suspects also drove what looked like a light-colored Toyota RAV 4 or Highlander with an unknown license plate.

The first suspect is described as a slender-built African American adult, estimated to be in the early to mid-twenties. He was dressed in black clothing while wearing a black balaclava-style mask.

The second suspect was only reported to be an adult male also dressed in black clothing and a black balaclava-style mask.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100. Tips can also be given at (650) 780-7110.