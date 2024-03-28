Man's death in Vallejo now being investigated as homicide

The death of a man found earlier this month in Vallejo has been ruled the city's fifth homicide of the year, police said Wednesday.

On March 16, officers were called to the 2000 block of Garnet Circle at about 12:21 p.m., where they discovered a deceased man.

Though the investigation was originally being carried out by the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, Vallejo detectives took over the case.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jordan Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or at Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net.