Man, woman injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND — A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds early Saturday in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood of East Oakland, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, an acoustic gunshot detection system, just after 1:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of International Boulevard, police said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at 510- 238-3426.