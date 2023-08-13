Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, woman injured in East Oakland shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 8-13-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 8-13-23 12:41

OAKLAND — A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds early Saturday in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood of East Oakland, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, an acoustic gunshot detection system, just after 1:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of International Boulevard, police said in a statement. 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at 510- 238-3426.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 8:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.