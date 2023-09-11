Man with pickaxe threatens threatens UC Berkeley students, police say
BERKELEY — A man with a pickaxe threatened students on the UC Berkeley campus Sunday night, police said.
The suspect brandished the pickaxe at several students around 8:40 p.m. in the area of College Avenue and Haste Street.
The suspect appeared to be a white male and was wearing dark clothing and a large black backpack, police said. He fled the area before UC Berkeley Police could arrive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.