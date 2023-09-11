Watch CBS News
Man with pickaxe threatens threatens UC Berkeley students, police say

BERKELEY — A man with a pickaxe threatened students on the UC Berkeley campus Sunday night, police said. 

The suspect brandished the pickaxe at several students around 8:40 p.m. in the area of College Avenue and Haste Street. 

The suspect appeared to be a white male and was wearing dark clothing and a large black backpack, police said. He fled the area before UC Berkeley Police could arrive. 

