Man who menaced, assaulted people in Healdsburg found dead in downtown parking lot

HEALDSBURG -- Police in Healdsburg found a man dead Monday morning in a parking lot downtown, according to a social media post from the city's Police Department.



Officers responded to a 10:21 a.m. report of an unresponsive man in the 20 block of Matheson Street, one block west of Healdsburg Plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and has not yet been identified, according to a 8:14 p.m. post.



Police suspect the man was involved in multiple altercations, which included assaults against workers at downtown businesses, threats with a hammer against another person, and an altercation with several other people who are so far cooperating with the investigation.



Police said the man's cause of death will not be determined until after an autopsy is performed later this week.

Police urged anyone who has information about the incident to call dispatch at (707) 431-3377 and reference case number 23-874. Tips can also be sent to crimetips@healdsburg.gov.