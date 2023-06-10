Man who jumped off Pacifica Pier rescued

PACIFICA -- A man who jumped into the ocean off the Pacifica Pier prompted a rescue involving two fire companies, a rescue unit, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat, the North County Fire Authority said Friday.

Bystanders told fire crews that the man who went into the water at the end of the pier's north side wanted to go swimming, the fire authority said in a statement. North County Fire Authority serves the cities of Pacifica, Daly City and Brisbane.

Fire companies assisted the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter with a successful water rescue at the Pacifica pier. One person was rescued from the water and transported to the hospital. Stay safe! @Pacifica @DalyCityGov @brisbaneca pic.twitter.com/kNh3zmcgix — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) June 10, 2023

The helicopter hoisted the man out of the water and lowered him to awaiting firefighters and paramedics, according to a social media post by Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco.

The man was treated by firefighter paramedics at the scene and taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, the fire authority said.

The ocean temperature measured at a buoy off San Francisco on Friday evening was 56 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.