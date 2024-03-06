Watch CBS News
Crime

Man who exposed himself to victims in Antioch, Brentwood sought

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Brentwood police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of exposing himself to victims at various retail businesses in both Antioch and Brentwood.

The most recent incident occurred on Feb. 17 in Brentwood.

The suspect typically wears a mask and has distinguishing features, including a cross-like tattoo on his right arm and script on the back of his left arm.

Brentwood Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect (shown) responsible for exposing his genitalia to victims at various retail businesses in both Antioch and Brentwood, Calif. Brentwood Police Department

 
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the suspect can contact police dispatch immediately at (925) 809-7911 for non-emergency situations or for an emergency call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:20 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

