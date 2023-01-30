Man who drove Tesla over Highway 1 cliff charged with attempting to kill his family

REDWOOD CITY -- A man who allegedly drove his Tesla off a San Mateo County cliff near Devil's Slide with his family inside was formally charged Monday with three counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the announcement in the case that has had several twists and turns since the January 2nd crash.

Dharmesh A. Patel, his 41-year-old wife, the couple's 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son somehow all miraculously survived the plunge down a 250-foot oceanside cliff south of Pacifica that left the Tesla a pile of twisted metal on the rocky shore.

Dharmesh Patel complaint:

Investigators said the Tesla appeared to have flipped a few times after hurling over the cliff before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the pounding surf.

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway oln Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP

All four were hospitalized with serious injuries. Patel was officially booked on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse the day after the crash while he was still hospitalized.

In a written statement, the California Highway Patrol said, "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

The crash took place around 10:50 a.m. The CHP was called to the area of Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on reports of a vehicle over the cliff. When first responders arrived, they found the Tesla about 250 to 300 feet down the cliff.

Emergency personnel located two adults and two children, who suffered injuries described as serious.

"We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District said Monday following the incident. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."

In a news release, the CHP said Tesla's auto-assistance features did "not appear to be a contributing factor" in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the CHP San Francisco Area office at 415-557-1094.