Man walking in South San Jose left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

Jose Fabian

CBS San Francisco

A crash in San Jose left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning. 

San Jose police said at 7:18 a.m. that a man who was walking in the area of 7th Street and Phelan Avenue was struck by a vehicle. 

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is in stable condition.

Police temporarily closed down southbound 7th Street from Phelan Street to Leo Avenue after the crash. It was reopened around 11:40 a.m.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 12:35 PM PST

