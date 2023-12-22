Watch CBS News
Man survives after his tent set on fire in Stockton

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man survived after his tent was lit on fire in Stockton with him inside Thursday night, police said.

Police said a 33-year-old man was inside his tent in the area of Fremont and Aurora streets when two suspects poured gasoline on it and ignited it.

The man did not suffer any injuries and declined any medical attention, police said.

Police were notified about the fire at 9:30 p.m. No further information was released. 

First published on December 22, 2023 / 12:22 PM PST

