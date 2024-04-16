Man stranded at Marshall's Beach rescued by helicopter crew, San Francisco firefighters

A man had to be rescued with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter on Tuesday from San Francisco's Marshall's Beach after becoming stranded by the tide.

Emergency crews from the CHP and San Francisco Fire Department began the rescue operation at about 6:30 p.m. The U.S. Park Police also responded to the scene. The public was asked to avoid the area around the beach, which is just west of the Golden Gate Bridge.

An SFFD helicopter technician was lowered down to the beach by a California Highway Patrol helicopter at about 6:50 p.m., according to a post from SFFD on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The man had become ill while on the beach, which prevented him from accessing the trail before the tide came in, according to SFFD spokesman Capt. Justin Schorr.

A boat rescue and rope rescue were considered, but the person's illness made those too difficult. The CHP helicopter was about 11 minutes away, close enough to make it the best option, Schorr said.

The man was hospitalized with a moderate illness after being stabilized on the beach by SFFD paramedics. Video shows the man being lowered from the helicopter down to the area above the beach where paramedics were waiting.

The isolated beach is accessible via a half-mile trail that is considered "strenuous" by the Golden Gate Park Conservancy.

Schorr advised beachgoers to always be aware of their surroundings, not to turn their backs to the ocean, and be aware that conditions can change quickly.