Man sought after allegedly assaulting teen girl, touching 2nd girl at San Rafael mall

San Rafael police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a female juvenile after making inappropriate physical contact with another on Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a group of young people were at the Northgate Mall when a man approached one of them, inappropriately touching her arm. Police said the juvenile hid while her companions tried to take the suspect's picture using their phones.

The man confronted one of them and forcibly knocked the phone from her hand, damaging it. He then fled on foot towards the direction of the Terra Linda area, police said.

None of the juveniles sustained injuries.

Based on the investigation and the detailed descriptions of the aggressor given by the victims, police identified the suspect as Enoch Christian Cupples, 33.

According to police, he was last seen wearing orange sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, and khaki pants. Cupples is known to frequent the downtown area of San Rafael.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be sent to http://www.srpd.org/tips.

